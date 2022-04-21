Oh My Dog Movie Review: A Likeable Dog Drama For The Kids

Backed by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment, Oh My Dog was released on Amazon Prime Video on 21 April. It is Sarov Shanmugam’s directorial debut, with music composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

Oh My Dog starts with Fernando (Vinay Rai), a rich dog owner who breeds the best dogs and trains them for international dog competitions. He believes strongly in the survival of the fittest but lets his physically disabled younger sibling live for asset reasons. He asks two subordinates (that are intended by the film’s director to be comic characters) to kill a blind pup from one of his champion dogs. The two men prove that they are incompetent in both the assigned tasks.

The pup escapes the killers, has a cool hero introduction shot like Simba from Lion King, meets Arjun (Arnav) who rescues it from a muddy pit. The compassionate kid Arjun hides his pup from his family due to the track record of his naughtiness and the financial pressures at home. However, he eventually lets Simba win over his friends and family’s love and support. He treats Simba’s blindness and trains him for a dog competition. Can the little boy Arjun take on a big-time professional dog breeder and a trainer who is thirsty for a world record? That is the rest of the story.