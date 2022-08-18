‘Thiruchitrambalam’ Review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen Deliver a Feel-good Drama

While most of the dialogues in the film are a huge plus, I wish some were worded differently. For example Bharathiraja says, “Are you both ret***s?" for laughs, to describe that Dhanush and Nithya were silly in that scene.

Dhanush, who is not so fond of his dad because of his abuse, suddenly when he is wheelchair-bound says, ”That man (dad) looks great only when he is hitting me and walking like a majestic animal."

While the intent was to express his regret and admiration for his dad’s charisma before the accident, it comes across as glorification of abuse especially because, a few scenes before, there was a brilliant scene where Nithya Menen schools Prakash Raj on how to be a non-abusive yet caring parent. Nithya also mocks Dhanush for driving a scooty and not a bike. Why? Because it is what the stereotypical macho male drives?

The climax is quite predictable too. 'Why can’t two best friends just be best friends forever? Why should they choose marriage as the promotion for their friendship? Haven’t we seen this cliched representation of childhood friends as potential romantic partners in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na or Piriyadha Varam Vendum?' are a few questions we might ask.

However, director Mithran R Jawahar simply shuts us up with a heartwarmingly pictured climax that makes us quit cribbing any further and celebrate the lead pairs’ unison. You truly brim with happiness when they come together.

The film has a recurring voiceover from Dhanush which states that, "Even small mistakes can have fatal effects." However, as a film, it proves this message wrong as the aforementioned flaws in Thiruchitrambalam are not fatal and it overpowers the minor disturbances to deliver such an amazing experience.

Thiruchitrambalam is running in cinemas now.