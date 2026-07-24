'Jana Nayagan' Review: Vijay Exits on a High With an Uneven Crowd-pleaser

Coming after nearly a six-month hiatus following its originally scheduled Pongal release in January this year, the superstar Vijay then, and the present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay now, carries Jana Nayagan to his final box-office finish line as only he can.

That it will be a blockbuster at the box office may be a foregone conclusion, given the mind-boggling advances it has collected despite its pirated version being leaked earlier. Made on a humongous budget of around Rs 400 crore, the film needs to bring in steady collections over the weekdays and the following weekends to break even and become a bona fide success.

Given the whopping box-office business in India and overseas of the star's past releases—Master, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)—this task for Jana Nayagan is an easy walk in the park.