Saif Ali Khan on Shah Rukh Khan, the Industry & Staying Grounded

Kartavya explores moral dilemma in all sorts of ways. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the cast of the crime thriller—starring Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal and Manish Chaudhari—discussed their experience on set, navigating life in an unpredictable industry and much more in an interview with The Quint.
Saif, an early collaborator who has worked closely with Shah Rukh, expressed an appreciation for the type of story telling and films produced by the actor’s studio Red Chilli’s Entertainment, saying, “I’ve worked closely with him and I know his passion and love for cinema.”
Rasika Dugal also commented on working with the studio for the first time, claiming it to be the most efficient set she’s ever worked on.
I have never been on a set that packed up before time or felt so calm—it is such a relief.Rasika Dugal
Also speaking on what’s kept them grounded through professional ups and downs, the cast shared how building a life separate to the industry has helped them navigate setbacks.
It’s a lesson Saif learned observing his mother, Sharmila Tagore, “I learned from my mom’s example that you must have a support system and a life that’s got nothing to do with any of this.” Only then, “your success or failure doesn’t matter, your happiness does.”
This business thrives sometimes on insecurity... it's very easy to get carried away with yourself. It's important to be detached from things that won't last forever, it's a blessing to be able to step away.Saif Ali Khan
Rasika also weighed in on navigating the industry, something she's still figuring out, saying " I do wish I had a guide or a mentor to help me through it."
She also highlighted how her spouse, actor Mukul Chadda is a source of support through her career, as being in the industry "he also understands exactly what I'm going through."
Kartavya is available to stream on Netflix from Friday, May 15 onwards. Watch the full cast interview