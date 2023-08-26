A Bahujan Hero or a Hindutva Hobnobber? The Conflicting Politics of Rajinikanth

Tamil actor and 'Superstar' Rajinikanth recently visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the visit, the actor touched the feet of the Chief Minister seeking his blessings. This act by the 'Superstar' has created a furore on social media, with people both questioning and defending why a 72-year-old actor had to fall at the feet of a 51-year-old politician.

The actor himself has claimed that whenever he visits a sanyasi or a yogi, it is his habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than him. But then, Yogi Adiyanath isn't really a religious mendicant in the true sense.