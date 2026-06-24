Bengaluru Court Re-Issues Warrant Against Prakash Raj, Multiple Voter ID Alleged

On 23 June 2026, a Bengaluru court re-issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Prakash Raj in connection with allegations of possessing multiple voter ID cards. The case stems from a private complaint filed by an advocate, who alleged that Prakash Raj held voter ID cards in four states, in violation of the Representation of the People Act. The court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant in April after summons to the actor went unacknowledged. The next hearing is scheduled for 25 July 2026.
According to Deccan Herald, the complaint alleges that Prakash Raj, who contested the 2019 assembly elections, possessed voter ID cards in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The court was informed that the actor had vacated his residence, resulting in the return of previous summons and prompting the re-issuance of the warrant.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court issued the non-bailable warrant after Prakash Raj failed to appear in court despite repeated summons. The complaint, filed in 2019 at the Halasuru Gate Police Station, alleged simultaneous voter registration in multiple states, which is not permitted under the Election Commission of India’s mandate.
Legal counsel for Prakash Raj has previously denied the allegations, stating that the actor votes only from Tamil Nadu. The actor’s team is expected to approach higher courts to seek a stay on the warrant or apply for urgent bail as coverage revealed.
The Representation of the People Act, 1950, prohibits individuals from being registered as voters in more than one constituency. The Election Commission of India requires that a citizen maintain voter registration only at a single location as analysis showed.
“The non-bailable warrant could lead to legal issues and raise questions about his official registration status,” the court noted, according to the available records.
In the broader context, the right to vote in India is a statutory right, not a fundamental right. The Indian Express highlighted that the Supreme Court has clarified both the right to vote and the right to contest elections are statutory, existing only to the extent conferred by law.
Debate over the nature of voting rights has been ongoing since the framing of the Constitution. Further examination of Constituent Assembly debates shows that while some leaders advocated for voting as a fundamental right, the final consensus left it as a statutory provision.
The next hearing in the Prakash Raj case is set for 25 July 2026, with the court awaiting further developments as proceedings continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.