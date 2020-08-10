Review: ‘Gunjan Saxena’ Gets The Taut Treatment It Deserves

Assisting the deft storytelling are the supporting characters, who remain memorable. Be it Angad Bedi as the over-protective brother who justifies clipping his sister’s wings for her own safety or Vineet Kumar Singh, a Flight Commander who resists Gunjan’s inclusion in the unit. Manav Vij as the Commanding Officer, fierce and fair in his judgement, is impeccable. Not to forget the effective Manish Verma as the SSB officer or Ayesha Raza Mishra as Gunjan's huffing and worried mother.

The actual battle sequences aren't too many and the frenzied camerawork tries to capture the raw tension, but it isn’t always as effective. The real, steady moments where the film shines are in the emotional scenes, stripped of melodrama. The background score subtly and assuredly weaves its magic. An intensely emotional tale told with restraint, Gunjan Saxena seals a place in our hearts.

Our rating: 4 Quints out of 5.