Review: 'Raat Akeli Hai' Seduces the Audience With Subtlety

The opening sequence of Raat Akeli Hai plays out entirely in the dark with nearly no dialogues. A truck chasing a car, a subsequent crash, a murder, an aerial shot of two bodies being taken to an undisclosed location and a bone-chilling cry. We are just about settling in trying to make sense of the silhouettes and what they mean. And this sets the tone. Economical with its dialogues and a sophisticated thriller, Raat Akeli Hai creates an enchanting world where Honey Trehan’s grip on the narrative rarely slips.

Soon we meet Jatil Yadav aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who fits into any role with deceptive ease. Yadav is attending a colleague’s wedding with his mom, the delightful Ila Arun. While she slyly shows his picture to prospective brides he soon gets busy with solving the murder of a highly influential man. Details bleed out slowly.