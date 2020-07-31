Review: Vidya is Compelling in a Sweet-Paced 'Shakuntala Devi'

However, the film is seen through the eyes of her daughter Anupama Banerji. Shakuntala Devi's balancing act between math and motherhood that tested the delicate mother -daughter relationship.

The story moves forward in a non- linear fashion. From 2001 London we go back to Bangalore 1934, as a little Shakuntala solves maths problems as nonchalantly as reciting nursery rhymes. The parents (played by Ipshita Chakraborty, Prakash Belawadi) are dumbfounded . In no time, as her fame spreads far and wide, she travels all around for her unique “ math shows” - exhibiting her genius as she speaks out numbers that deal with tough mathematical equations as if someone is whispering her the answer while the room full of people applauded !

In London, when she is asked what is it that she loves about being on stage, her immediate response is “to see people’s face when they see a girl in chotis (braids) doing maths”. How ? How does she do it? Everyone asks her and Vidya just heartily laughs. Beating a computer, travelling the world, enthralling sceptics and admirers alike. Of the many lovely dialogues written by Ishita Moitra , the one mouthed by Tarabai (Sheeba Chadhha) In whose guesthouse Shakuntala stays when she first lands in England is my favourite - “Ek ladki agar apne mann ki sunti hai aur Dil khol ker hansti hai usse zaada darwana mardon ke liye Aur kya hoga”.