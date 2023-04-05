What Makes Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre a First-of-its-Kind in India?

Mumbai, a city renowned for its art, culture, theatre, and the Hindi film industry, has long yearned for a world-class cultural centre. In the meantime, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on 31 March.

The three-day grand launch was marked by the presence of prominent Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities in the city.

But what makes NMACC the first of its kind in India, and will it be able to fill the void of a cutting-edge cultural hub in the country? Here's a breakdown.