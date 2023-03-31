In Pics: 'Spiderman' Stars Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Zendaya and Tom Holland both star in the mega-successful Spiderman films.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of Spiderman: No Way Home, were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. The hit couple were seen wearing casual outfits when they were snapped at the airport. Tom were a pink shirt and jeans while Zendaya wore a lose black top and trousers.
Zendaya is known for her role in Euphoria while Tom Holland plays Spiderman in the recent Spiderman film in the Avengers universe.
Take a look at their pictures from the airport:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Tom Holland zendaya
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.