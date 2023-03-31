ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: 'Spiderman' Stars Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Zendaya and Tom Holland both star in the mega-successful Spiderman films.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of Spiderman: No Way Home, were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. The hit couple were seen wearing casual outfits when they were snapped at the airport. Tom were a pink shirt and jeans while Zendaya wore a lose black top and trousers.

Zendaya is known for her role in Euphoria while Tom Holland plays Spiderman in the recent Spiderman film in the Avengers universe.

Take a look at their pictures from the airport:

Topics:  Tom Holland   zendaya 

