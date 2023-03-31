NMACC Launch: Isha Ambani, Aamir Khan & Others Arrive for the Event
Zendaya and Tom Holland are all set to be present at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch is being held on Friday, 31 March in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Tom Holland to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities will attend the event. The evening is all set to be made special with a musical theatre called 'Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation.'
Take a look at everyone who is gracing the event:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Tom Holland Nick Jonas
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.