NMACC Launch: Isha Ambani, Aamir Khan & Others Arrive for the Event

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch is being held on Friday, 31 March in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Tom Holland to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities will attend the event. The evening is all set to be made special with a musical theatre called 'Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation.'

Take a look at everyone who is gracing the event: