'The Archies' Trailer: Suhana, Khushi, Agastya & Gang Bring '60s Magic to Life

The makers of The Archies finally unveiled the film's official trailer on 9 November. The musical-drama is inspired by the popular Archie Comics and stars Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. in the lead roles.
The Archies is set in the 1960s, in the whimsical world of a hill station called Riverdale in India. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the seven characters navigating through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.
Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, the makers wrote, "28 days till you rock n’ roll with The Archies."
Have a look at the trailer here:
Speaking about the film, director Zoya Akhtar shared in a statement, "Having spent a lot of my childhood living in an Archie Comic, I'm thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation. The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It’s clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It’s also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there.”
The Archies is written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre.
The film will premier on Netflix on 7 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)