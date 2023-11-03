ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Archies: Agastya Nanda Romances Khushi & Suhana In New Song 'Va Va Voom'

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to stream on Netflix from 7 December.

Suchandra Bose
Published
Music
1 min read
The Archies: Agastya Nanda Romances Khushi & Suhana In New Song 'Va Va Voom'
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The makers of The Archies dropped its second song, 'Va Va Voom' on Friday, 3 November. The song features the star cast of the film but the primary focus is on Agastya Nanda’s Archie as he performs the dance number and sings for Suhana Khan’s Veronica and Khushi Kapoor’s Betty.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Featuring Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in the video; the song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Penned by Javed Akhtar and crooned by Tejas.

The song matches the vivacious energy that the other promotional material from the film. Take a look at the young stars as they dance to the beats of the upbeat song.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to stream on Netflix from 7 December.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to His Daughter Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Song

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to His Daughter Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Song

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music

Topics:  The Archies 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×