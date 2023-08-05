ADVERTISEMENT
Meet 'The Archies' Gang: Suhana Khan Plays Veronica, Agastya Nanda Is Archie

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial, The Archies, will release on Netflix in September.

Meet 'The Archies' Gang: Suhana Khan Plays Veronica, Agastya Nanda Is Archie
The Indian adaptation of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will release on Netflix this November. On Saturday, 5 August, Zoya Akhtar dropped the first look of each actor, finally specifying who plays what.

While Suhana Khan plays Veronica, Khushi Kapoor will essay the role of Betty. Agastya Nanda will be seen playing Archie, alongside Mihir Ahuja as Jughead. Dot plays Ethel and Yuvraj Menda is Dilton Doiley.

Zoya has also given a snippet about each character. While she calls Archie the "heartthrob of Riverdale", Veronica has been described as someone who can go from "sassy to classy." Recently, the entire The Archies gang was at the TUDUM event in Brazil to unveil the trailer of the movie.

