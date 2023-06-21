The Archies: Zoya Akhtar On Casting Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Amid Nepotism Debate

In her recent interview with Film Companion, Akhtar, in response to the criticism around the casting, shared that it's natural that children who admire their parents would want to grow up to be like them, and no one should dictate their choices.

"I mean you have grown up. At the end of the day we all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house and you have parents you get on with or parents that you admire, you just end up doing things they do and it is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say you can't do this or you can't do that. You don't (have any training), you have to roll with the punches. You have to get out there. you have to keep your head down and work hard. That's it," she said.

"At the end of the day if you do your job well you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that is it. Everything else, I just bubble myself. I just focus on what I have to do and if I will do it well or if I do it honestly, it will find its audience. That's it, you can't control anything but yourself. You can't control what people say, you can't control what people think, you can't control if they like you, can't control if they don't like you. You can just control what you put out and so that is what you should do. Just focus, be a Jedi," Akhtar further told the publication.