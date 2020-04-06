Review: ‘Panchayat’ Revels In the Simple Pleasures of Village Life

What happens when you are neither here nor there? No, you are not shallow enough to fail the system. Neither are you equipped enough to deal with the cut-throat competition. You fall somewhere in between. Do you consider your achievements ‘enough’? Or do you pine in the misery of the so-called ‘mediocre’ life that destiny has thrown at you?

Season one of TVF’s new show Panchayat, streaming on Prime Video, opens with Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) venting his frustrations to his closest friend. Both have just passed out of engineering college and have had to go through the drill of campus placements. Abhishek falls into the ‘not-enough’ category. Laziness overshadows his drive and he lands the job of the panchayat secretary in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh - Phulera. On the other hand, his best buddy is set to live the ‘flashy’ corporate life with a salary of Rs 80,000 a month.