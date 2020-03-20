Netflix’s ‘She’ Works in Parts, But Leaves You Wanting for More

There are also abrupt cuts on the show and I don’t think it’s a stylistic statement. Montages begin and end before you realise, and scenes are captured from angles that just seem unnecessary.

Also what is strange is the notion of empowerment that the show tries to give us. Bhumi is largely put down by her male counterparts and is even chosen for the undercover mission because in the words of ACP Fernandez is not ‘conventionally attractive’. Does a woman really have to rediscover her sexuality to be taken seriously? Maybe there is a more definite arc later, but it certain doesn’t come across in the first four episodes. The makers are trying to probably say that this is the reality for a lot of women, but then we needed to delve more into Bhumi’s pysche. Alas, if only the show was more about that.