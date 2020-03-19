Review: ‘Asur’ Has a Solid Premise, But Fails To Make An Impact

Also, flashbacks about Nikhil and Dhananjay’s relationship sort of answer the widening gulf. However, the complex plot does not have interesting layers. Instead, it leaves the viewers thoroughly confused.

From mythology, revenge, redemption, karma, to mystery, murder and human psychology, Asur tries to combine different aspects but gets entangled in its own web. Long monologues about tales of demons and gods, destiny and other philosophies take away the sense of urgency from the show. We are constantly reminded of season 2 of Sacred Games and the message it wanted to send across but unfortunately failed.

Secondly, when it comes to the investigation, extensive liberties have been taken. There is a blind reliance on instinct and a strange nonchalance when it comes to questioning the reason behind chopping off victims’ index fingers. Apart from Dhananjay, Nikhil, Lolark (Sharib Hashmi) and the tech expert Rasool, strangely nobody in the entire department is equipped with enough knowledge about the case. Also, we never get to know as to why the killer chooses Nikhil to take over the case. The bizarre plot twists in the last two episodes take down the series by notches.