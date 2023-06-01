ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' Eyes Theatrical Release Post OTT Premiere Success

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is inspired by the real-life events of advocate PC Solanki.

Manoj Bajpayee's latest courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, has opened to great reviews from both the audience and the critics since its OTT premiere on 23 May.

Now, Bajpayee has revealed that the makers are contemplating the theatrical release of the film.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Bajpayee shared, "In the beginning I was the only one fighting with Zee Studios and Shariq, the head, with Vinod Bhanushali, and the entire team. That this film is made for theatres.

"We are still arguing about it, who was right and who is not right, that’s a very hilarious one. But because of the massive public demand, Zee Studio and Vinod are sitting together as we speak, brainstorming as to how to go about releasing it in theatres. At least symbolically, to respect the demand of the audience. Let’s see where it goes from here,” he added.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film was inspired by the real-life events of advocate Poonam Chand Solanki who fought the infamous 2013 rape case against one of India's most influential self-styled Godmen, Asaram Bapu.

Bajpayee essays the role of advocate PC Solanki in this biographical drama.

Recently, Asaram's charitable trust slapped a legal notice on the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, accusing the film of being "highly objectionable and defamatory".

