Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' Eyes Theatrical Release Post OTT Premiere Success

In an interview with The Indian Express, Bajpayee shared, "In the beginning I was the only one fighting with Zee Studios and Shariq, the head, with Vinod Bhanushali, and the entire team. That this film is made for theatres.

"We are still arguing about it, who was right and who is not right, that’s a very hilarious one. But because of the massive public demand, Zee Studio and Vinod are sitting together as we speak, brainstorming as to how to go about releasing it in theatres. At least symbolically, to respect the demand of the audience. Let’s see where it goes from here,” he added.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film was inspired by the real-life events of advocate Poonam Chand Solanki who fought the infamous 2013 rape case against one of India's most influential self-styled Godmen, Asaram Bapu.

Bajpayee essays the role of advocate PC Solanki in this biographical drama.