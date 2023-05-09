Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Gets Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

Zee5 recently unveiled the trailer of its upcoming film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee. Based on true events, the film portrays Bajpayee as a lawyer who goes against a self-styled Godman who is found guilty of raping a minor girl.
According to an India Today report, the makers of the film have received a legal notice from Asaram Bapu's charitable trust, Asaram Bapu Sant Shri Asharamji Charitable Trust.
In continuation of the report, Asaram's lawyers have appealed to the court to impose restrictions on the film's release, asserting that it damages the reputation of their client and hurts the sentiments of his believers and followers.
Producer Asif Shaikh stated that his legal team has received Asaram's legal notice and that they have bought the rights to make a biographical film on advocate PC Solanki. He further stated that "only when the film releases will people be able to know the truth and the facts," India Today reported.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.
