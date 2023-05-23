'Bandaa': The True Story Behind Manoj Bajpayee's Courtroom Drama on Asaram Bapu

Manoj Bajpayee's latest courtroom drama, Srif Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, premiered on Zee5 on 23 May. Inspired by the real-life events of advocate Poonam Chand Solanki, who fought the 2013 Asaram Bapu rape case, the film has been courting controversy since the release of its trailer.

So much so that Asaram's charitable trust, Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust, sent a legal notice to the makers, alleging that their film is "highly objectionable and defamatory", as per reports.

But who is Asaram Bapu? What was the real story behind the infamous case that inspired the film? And what was PC Solanki's role in it? Let's revisit the history.