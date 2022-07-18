Michelle Yeoh's 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' to Release In India Soon
The release date for the film is yet to be announced.
Everything Everywhere All at Once which stars actor Michelle Yeoh in a leading role is all set to release in India soon. The film which is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert was released in the US and premiered at the South by Southwest Festival in March. The film will be released in India by Impact Films, a distributor of foreign language movies. The release date for the film is yet to be disclosed.
The film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film received critical acclaim upon its release.
The film seems to revolve around an interdimensional storyline that unravels one's sense of reality. In this case, Michelle Yeoh's character channels her newfound power to keep any kind of danger at bay. Therefore, the film is celebrated as a one-of-a-kind science fiction film that turns reality on its head.
The film is touted to be one of the most successful independent films of this year.
Kwan and Scheinert are producers on the film and so are Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Jonathan Wang.
