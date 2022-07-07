'Thor: Love and Thunder' Review: Intriguing But Duller Successor to 'Ragnarok'

Though, it’d be incorrect to say he’s completely carefree– not only does he have to stop a terrifying god-killing villain, his ex is back and his trusted Mjolnir has deemed her worthy (Thor's 'triangle' with Mjolnir and Stormbreaker is pretty hilarious). Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reaches Asgard in an attempt to treat her terminal illness and ends up taking up the mantle of the ‘Mighty Thor’.

Both Hemsworth and Portman, wielding Mjolnir and the axe Stormbreaker, fly and crash and fight with aplomb and their chemistry still crackles on screen. But even in their most heart-wrenching scenes, the film remains woefully superficial with little to no emotional depth.