‘RRR’ Wins 2nd Best Film at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist comedy-drama written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film stars Michelle Yeoh in the lead as a Chinese-American woman who is being audited by the IRS. She soon starts interacting with versions of herself from parallel universes to save the planet. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictional story based on the lives of two revolutionaries Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film earned over Rs 1000 crore in the worldwide box office. It also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.