The Song of Scorpions Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Last Film Is a Twisted Love Story

'The Song of Scorpions' will release on on 28 April.

Late veteran actor Irrfan Khan's last feature film, The Song of Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, is all set to hit the silver screens on 28 April. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, the film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rahman, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles. The trailer for the film dropped on 19 April.

In the trailer, The Song of Scorpions seems to be about love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song. Nooran (Golshifteh Farahani) is a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing from her grandmother, a revered scorpion singer. When Aadam (Irrfan Khan) a camel trader in the Rajasthan desert, hears her sing, he falls desperately in love. What happens next remains to be seen.

The Song of Scorpions premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020, due to cancer.

