The Song of Scorpions Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Last Film Is a Twisted Love Story

In the trailer, The Song of Scorpions seems to be about love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song. Nooran (Golshifteh Farahani) is a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing from her grandmother, a revered scorpion singer. When Aadam (Irrfan Khan) a camel trader in the Rajasthan desert, hears her sing, he falls desperately in love. What happens next remains to be seen.



The Song of Scorpions premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020, due to cancer.