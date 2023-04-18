'The Song of the Scorpions': Irrfan Khan's Last Film to Feature on Silver Screen

Late veteran actor Irrfan Khan's last feature film, The Song of the Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, is all set to hit the silver screens on 28 April. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, the film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rahman, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles.

The official trailer for The Song of the Scorpions will be released on 19 April.