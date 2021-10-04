Barring Waheeda Rehman, the Heroines Never Spoke to Me: Mumtaz

Veteran actor Mumtaz opened up about her experience on sets, her role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and how nobody believed that she’d rejected Shammi Kapoor’s proposal, during a recent interview.

Mumtaz told Times of India that while she got along with all her male co-stars, the ‘heroines never spoke to her’ with the exception of Waheeda Rehman.

“Barring Waheeda Rehman who I got along very well with, the heroines never spoke to me- they just pulled up a chair and sat afar- not even a hello. I have no idea why they did that. But I used to happily sit with my group dancers and share lunch. I enjoyed my work. I did not sulk; in fact I never sulked,” Mumtaz said.