Irrfan Khan: An Actor Par Excellence, Who Left Too Soon

Irrfan, in the heartbreaking final scene from Life of Pi, spoke of exactly what we felt at his passing. An actor par excellence, his talents did not know any bounds.

Born on 7 January 1967, Sahabzaade Irrfan Ali Khan earned a scholarship to the National School of Drama during his Masters. Irrfan later moved to Mumbai and started filming for television serials like Chanakya and Bharat Ek Khoj.