ADVERTISEMENT

This 8-Year-Old Tweet by Salman Khan Is a Dialogue in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
This 8-Year-Old Tweet by Salman Khan Is a Dialogue in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked the return of Salman Khan to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action entertainer hit the theatres on Eid.

The film opened to mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. Recently, a Twitter user pointed out that one of the dialogues from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was tweeted by Salman eight years ago, in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman's tweet read, "Hindustan k peoples mai hai bada dum VANDE MATARAM." It was shared by him on 26 January, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Here, take a look:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also has cameo appearances by the RRR actor Ram Charan and singer-rapper Honey Singh.

Also Read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Picks Up Its Pace

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Picks Up Its Pace

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×