'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Picks Up Its Pace

Salman Khan's latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, hit the theatres on Friday, 21 April. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.
While the action-entertainer was off to a slow start at the box office, it is reportedly picking up its pace.
Following the Eid holiday on Sunday, 24 April, the film saw decent growth. According to a report by Box Office India, the Farhad directorial is expected to mint an estimated Rs 24.50 to Rs 25 crore nett on Sunday.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is making its way to the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film has already grossed Rs 68.17 crore in its opening weekend.
The film earned Rs 15.81 crore on Friday, Rs 25.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 26.61 crore on Sunday.
Taran tweeted, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… Salman Khan’s star power+ Eid festivities ensured Housefull boards across many properties on Saturday and Sunday… Friday Rs 15.81 crore, Saturday Rs 25.75 crore, Sunday Rs 26.61 crore. Total: Rs 68.17 crore. India business."
Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also has cameo appearances by the RRR actor Ram Charan and singer-rapper Honey Singh.
