Got 2 Minutes? Watch Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Right Here!

Issued in public interest.

Why waste two-and-a-half hours watching something in a theatre when you can watch it in two-and-a-half minutes…from the comfort of your own home?

This Eid, we watched Salman Khan’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan so you don’t have to.

So, sit back, enjoy and stay away from theatres near you.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty

'Stop It, Bhaijaan!': My Honest Thoughts on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

