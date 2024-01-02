'Taarak Mehta...' Actor Rakesh Bedi Loses Rs 85,000 In Cyber Fraud

Actor Rakesh Bedi, 69, fell victim to a scam by a fraudster claiming to be an army personnel, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Bedi reportedly lost Rs 85,000 in the process.

The report stated that Bedi filed a complaint with the police saying that the accused identified himself as one Aditya Kumar. He had obtained details about a flat in Pune Bedi had put up for sale from a housing portal. Bedi stated that on 25 December, Kumar posed as a potential buyer and requested photos of the property. He shared purported government and army identity cards, which showed him in uniform.