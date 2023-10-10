ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Aftab Shivdasani Loses ₹ 1.50 Lakh In KYC Fraud

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aftab Shivdasani Loses ₹ 1.50 Lakh In KYC Fraud
Actor Aftab Shivdasani lost ₹ 1.50 lakh after he updated his Know Your Customer (KYC) details upon receiving a text message which prompted him to write details linked to a leading private sector bank, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said.

"The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that ₹ 1,49,999 were debited from his account," the official said.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

Topics:  Aftab Shivdasani 

