'I'd Never...': Sonakshi Sinha on Rowdy Rathore's 'Yeh Mera Maal Hai' Dialogue

In one of the scenes of Rowdy Rathore, Akshay's character grabs Sonakshi Sinha by her waist and says, "Ye mera maal hai (This is my property)".

Sonakshi, who played Akshay's love interest in the film, told Film Companion, "Today where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young at that point in time that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva. I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar; oh my god, who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very very different. Today, if I would read a scene like that, I would not do it. I have garnered enough experience. I have matured as a person…Things change with time, and so have I."

Sonakshi further went on to add, "People used to always put the blame on me, and the woman is always the villain in a situation like that. Nobody spoke about the writer who wrote the lines, and nobody spoke about the person who directed the film. I was just like, 's**t happens'."