Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha Tries To Hunt Down a Serial Killer in Crime Drama

Dahaad is set to stream from 12 May on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for Sonakshi Sinha's show Dahaad dropped on 3 May. The gritty thriller focuses on Sinha's character as she attempts to catch a serial killer who has murdered 27 women.

In the trailer, we see that series of women are found dead in public bathrooms under mysterious circumstances, Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with leading the investigation to uncover the sinister plot. As the case unravels she begins to suspect that the seemingly clear-cut suicides may be the work of a serial killer on the loose. However, it remains to be seen if the spunky cop will be able to succeed in her mission.

The upcoming Prime Video show is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in lead roles.

The 8-epsiode series will drop on 12 May. 

Dahaad Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha Steps up To Find a Serial Killer in Crime Drama

Topics:  Sonakshi Sinha   Dahaad 

