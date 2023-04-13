Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajmouli Among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

According to PTI, actor Deepika Padukone, who wrote Shah Rukh's profile, said, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."

She further added, "Shah Rukh will be known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, and his generosity. The list goes on."

The Pathaan actor had topped the 2023 TIME100 poll, in which readers voted for the individuals they felt deserved a spot on Time's annual list of the most influential people. He scored more votes than Lionel Messi, earning 4 percent of more than 1.2 million votes cast, as per the PTI report.