Ram Charan & Vijay Cheer for 'Pathaan' Trailer; Shah Rukh Khan Responds

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan was released on 10 January. The spy-action thriller marks SRK's comeback on the silver screen after a five-year gap.

The high-octane, action-packed trailer received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as celebrities. Actors Ram Charan and Vijay Thalapathy also took to Twitter to send their best wishes to SRK on the trailer release.