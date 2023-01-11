ADVERTISEMENT

'A Song of Celebration': 'Naatu Naatu' Composer on 'RRR' Winning a Golden Globe

While accepting the Golden Globe, MM Keeravani said RRR is finally getting the international audience's attention.

MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj took home the Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu', a song that has featured in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, in the Best Original Song category. RRR has created history as the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe.

While accepting the award Keeravani said that 'Naatu Naatu' is a "song of celebration".

"'Naatu Naatu' is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that", Keeravani said.

He added, "It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words". Keeravani thanked Rajamouli, the film's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the song's lyricist, co-composers and programmers.

Topics:  SS Rajamouli   RRR   Golden Globes 2023 

