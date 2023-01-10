Netizens Can’t Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Unveils 'Pathaan’s' Trailer
'Pathaan' is all set to release on 25th January 2023.
The excitement around Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan doesn't seem to fade away, and in fact, the trailer launch has even re-fueled its craze. Despite backlash and trolling, Pathaan, has to be one of the most awaited movies this year.
Earlier today as Shah Rukh shared the trailer of the movie, the excitement of his fans peaked as he will finally be seen on the big screen after a wait of five long-years.
Just after the trailer was launched, many rushed to Twitter to share their views on this action-packed thriller starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.
Many celebs from the film industry including Varun Grover, Neha Dhupia, and Dulquer Salmaan were in awe of the trailer. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "All hail the king!!! Cannot wait"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.