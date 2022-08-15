Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Celebs Celebrate India's 76th Independence Day
Bollywood celebrities take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative to mark the 76th Independence Day.
Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood celebrities took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day. Taking to social media, most of them even changed their profile pictures to the tricolor to mark the historical day.
SRK shared a video of himself with wife Gauri, and sons Aryan and AbRam, hoisting the Indian flag at his residence, Mannat. Sharing the video with his fans on social media, the actor wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."
Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted hoisting the Tiranga in his balcony with his family on 14 August. Whereas, Kartik Aaryan spent his whole day on the naval ship, interacting with the Indian Naval Officers on the same day.
Akshay Kumar also sent his wishes on the 76th Independence Day of the country and tweeted, "Swatantrata ki keemat itne balidaan dekar jaani hai. (We've acknowledged the price of freedom after a lot of sacrifice) Let’s always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75."
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan also celebrated India's historical day, and shared their wishes on social media. Sara shared a collage of her photos in three different outfits of the tricolor, and one with her mother, Amrita Singh.
Actor Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of herself with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, standing beside the Indian flag.
Veteran actor-poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar also shared a message on Independence Day. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Today let’s all take oath that we will do our best to make our country hunger free, illiteracy free, unemployment free hate free all kind of violence free society."
Actor Priyanka Chopra also shared a video on her social media, to mark India's 76th Independence Day. She tweeted, "Celebrating 75 years of freedom… Happy Independence Day #IndiaAt75."
South cine actor Ram Charan and Dhanush also shared their wishes on social media. The RRR actor wrote, "Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom."
Filmmaker Karan Johar also tweeted on the special occasion and wrote, "My heart swells with pride as I say…HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY INDIA! May we continue to soar as a nation together - hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder. Jai Hind."
