Calls to Boycott Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Aren’t a First for the Actor
Aamir Khan recently asked people to 'not boycott' his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending online especially since trolls have been calling to boycott the film. The reason? A clip of Aamir talking about a 'growing intolerance' in India in 2015 resurfaced on the internet.
During a media event then, he had said, "When I sit at home and talk to Kiran (Rao), she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day."
However, this is not the first time his films have landed in controversy. The actor, known for using his voice and his platform for social messaging, had earlier joined hands with activist Medha Patkar during the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'.
Amid trolling, his film Rang De Basanti was removed from theatres in Gujarat. There have also been calls to boycott several of his other films including PK and Dangal.
