10 Times Javed Akhtar Proved the Pen Is Mightier Than the Sword

On writer-poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar's birthday we take a look at 10 times he took a stand against the system.

Jhalak Jain
<div class="paragraphs"><p>10 times when Javed Akhtar took on the system.</p></div>
Javed Akhtar was born on 17th Januray 1945, and is a well-renowned writer, poet, and lyricist. He comes from the seventh generation of writers. For more than 50 years, his words have been an integral part of our lives; they have filled us with emotions best explained by his own writings.

Unlike most of his counterparts and colleagues from the industry who choose to stay apolitical, he is known for his strong and well-informed opinions. Javed Akhtar takes a keen interest in political and social issues and has written many poems against communalism, social injustice, and women's rights.

On his birthday, here are 10 times when he unapologetically took a stand against the system:

1. On Bhagat Singh, Marxism And State

At a time when anyone who questioned the state was being labelled 'urban-naxal' or 'anti-nationalist', Javed Akhtar reminded everyone that Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and atheist who challenged both state and religion.

2. Questioning UP Police On Hathras Case

The horrifying Hathras gang rape case that took place in 2020 filled with anger and helplessness. The writer took to Twitter and criticised the UP Police who cremated the victim's body in the dead of the night. He even questioned their motive and support behind this gruesome act.

3. Tanishq Ad Controversy: Love Jihad and Women's Right To Choice

The Tanishq Ad made rounds of controversy for its portrayal of an inter-faith marriage and was accused of encouraging 'Love-Jihad'. While many talked about the religious angle, Javed Akhtar posed a pertinent question about the agency of women and their Right to Choice. He also talked about how women in our society are seen as property instead of independent individuals with rights.

4. On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) 

India witnessed one of the largest protests in recent history against the controversial CAA-NRC act proposed by the government. Among Bollywood celebrities, Javed Akhtar was one of the most vocal. In one of his tweets, he lashed out against the hyprocrisy of the state. He called out the government on how they ensured citizenship for persecuted Christians under CAA, and on the other hand, they wouldn't even allow the installation of Christ's statue in Bangalore.

5. On Azaan Ban and Atheism

Javed Akhtar is a loud and proud atheist, which obviously doesn't settle well with any religious wing. He recieves constant backlash both from Hindus and Muslims for his outspoken ideas. To this he responded by calling himself an 'atheist who is against all kinds of faiths.'

6. One Nation, One Religion, One Language But Different Vaccine Price? 

As the nation fought against the global pandemic, there were calls for one price for Vaccines throughout the country. Akthar sarcastically posted that if the proponents of 'One Nation theory' were to be followed, and that we should steer clear of the diversity, then why should there be diversity in the price of vaccines throughout the country.

7. On Father Stan Swamy's Death

Akhtar has been a prominent voice when it comes to condemning the attacks and wrongful arrests of activists. He thrashed the prosecutors who denied bail to the ailing Swamy which ultimately led to his death.

8. The Appaling Condition Of Afghani Women Under Taliban

Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan was devastating for everyone across the globe. On this disturbing incident, Javed Akhtar strongly condemned the Taliban's blatant oppression of Afghani women and urged every citizen and country to take stance against this awful act.

9. Kangana's Remark On 'Independence Was Charity'

Kangana Ranaut loves her controversies and never misses an opportunity to say anything slanderous but Javed Akhtar likes to take on bullies head first. He took a dig on Kangana's statement that India recieved Independence as Bheekh (Charity).

10. PM's Care Is Okay But, Does PM Care? 

Javed Akhtar spares no one and has no fear in calling spade a spade. He questioned that PM Modi's cancelled his recent rally citing 'security issues' but does not bat an eye when millions of Muslims are being threatened by a genocide.

....Now that's what we call inspiring!

