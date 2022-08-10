ADVERTISEMENT

From Bollywood Gossip to His Kids, Karan Johar Gets Candid in This Rapid Fire

This one's surely rapid and full of fire!

Swati Chopra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Karan Johar is known for calling celebrities on the Koffee With Karan couch and making them spill the beans about their personal and professional lives. Most of this happens during the infamous rapid fire round towards the end of each episode, where celebrities rank the work of their contemporaries, talk about the “sex factor” of their co-stars, and a lot more.


The Quint decided to turn the tables and make Karan Johar answer some of the questions in our own version of the rapid fire round. Watch the video for more.

