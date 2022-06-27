Shah Rukh Khan Shares Mirror Selfie, As He Thanks Fans For 30 Years of Love
Shah Rukh shared an adorable note to thank his fans for all the "cakes and edits".
Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the film industry and fans were quick to show their love on social media with "cakes and edits". He also took to Instagram to thank his fans by sharing a mirror selfie and an adorable note.
Shah Rukh Khan sweet note read as follows, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all."
Fans were also quick to react to his selfie. One comment stated, "Love you and congratulations again King." Another user compared his look to his Don look, stating, "This neck tie the don vibes." While another simply said, "We Love you SRK."
He also held a special live session for his fans on Instagram in which he addressed their questions and spoke about his successful journey in Bollywood.
In his first Insta live session, SRK thanked his fans for the love and supoort they have given him and spoke about his journey in Bollywood. During his interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that he has a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.
Moroever, he also shared the motion poster for his film, Paathan. He again took to social media to thank his fans for their love and captioned the post as “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan."
Other than Pathaan he will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan. Both of which are highly anticipated films starring Shah Rukh. He was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
