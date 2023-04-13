Watch: Anupam Kher Shares Video On Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary, Pens Note
Anupam Kher announced that Satish's family and friends will celebrate his life with music, love and laughter.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday Satish! My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat beside Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate…"
Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Kher.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Anupam Kher Satish Kaushik
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.