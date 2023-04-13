ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Anupam Kher Shares Video On Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary, Pens Note

Anupam Kher announced that Satish's family and friends will celebrate his life with music, love and laughter.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Watch: Anupam Kher Shares Video On Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary, Pens Note
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Anupam Kher took to Instagram on 13 April to remember his friend Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary. Kher took to his account on Thursday to post a heartfelt note as well as a video, stating that he wanted to celebrate his birthday in a "shandaar" way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday Satish! My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat beside Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate…"

Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Kher.

Also Read

'Will Miss Our Friendship': Anupam Kher Pens Emotional Note For Satish Kaushik

'Will Miss Our Friendship': Anupam Kher Pens Emotional Note For Satish Kaushik

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Anupam Kher   Satish Kaushik 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×