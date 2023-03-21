'Will Miss Our Friendship': Anupam Kher Pens Emotional Note For Satish Kaushik
Anupam Kher also attended the prayer meet of his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik.
Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Monday, 20 March to write about his late friend and veteran actor Satish Kaushik. Kher penned an emotional note on how much he will miss his friend. He posted the note after attending Kaushik's prayer meet.
Anupam wrote in Hindi, “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liye (go, I forgive you for leaving me alone)! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega (goodbye my friend, you will remember how I have put your favourite song in the background)! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #OmShanti.”
Take a look at the post here:
The heartbreaking note was posted alongside a slow-motion video of him showering rose petals on Satish's picture. The song on the backdrop was 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani' from The Great Gambler.
Kaushik died from cardiac arrest hours on 8 March in Delhi. The news of Satish Kaushik's demise was first shared by Kher.
