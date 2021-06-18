Satish Kaushik Reveals Neena Was 'in Tears' after His Proposal

“I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone," he told Bombay Times.

"At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need,” he added.

Satish said that Neena was overcome by emotion after the offer and was moved to tears.