'Adi Was Really Moved After Watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji revealed her husband Aditya Chopra's reaction to her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.
Rani Mukerji is making a comeback on the silver screen with filmmaker Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who fought against the government of Norway to reclaim her children.
Rani, who essays the role of Sagarika in the film, attended a press event in Mumbai along with Karan Johar and producer Nikkhil Advani on 10 March.
During their conversation at the event, Karan asked Rani why she decided to do a film outside her husband, Aditya Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films.
Rani responded, saying, "Nikkhil told me that since he has worked largely with Karan and Adi, he knows how they work and that's how he would make me feel. He was right. He did make me feel like home. Moreover, my husband also works with so many actresses, so I can also work with other producers. So, I want to actually thank Nikkhil for coming to me with this script and not believe rumours that I don't work with anyone apart from Yash Raj Films."
The actor also revealed Aditya's reaction to her performance in Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway. She shared, "He was really moved because even he is a father now. The last time I saw him so emotional was when Yash uncle passed away. He gave me a side hug as if I am his child and said well done. He was quite shocked seeing the film."
"Adi praises me behind my back, he doesn't praise me on my face because he thinks mere ghar ki lakhsmi mere sar pe chhad jayegi. But after watching Mrs Chatterjee, he was moved and couldn't stop himself," Rani further added.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. As per the official synopsis, the film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will hit the big screens on 17 March.
