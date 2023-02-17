The Aditya Chopra Story: Discovering the 'DDLJ' Director Through 'The Romantics'

From seeing the merit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! when others didn't to predicting the Indian audience’s reception to his father Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, Aditya Chopra seems to have a finger on the pulse of India. To add to his credit, both he and Shah Rukh Khan recount how the former saw the ‘romantic hero’ in the latter even when the actor didn’t (or didn’t want to) see it.